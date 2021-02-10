KPMG boss steps aside after 'stop moaning' comments

kpmg

The UK boss of KPMG will step aside while the accountancy giant investigates offensive comments he allegedly made at a meeting on Monday.

Bill Michael reportedly told consultants to "stop moaning" about working conditions during the pandemic and potential pay cuts.

He later apologised, saying the comments did not reflect his beliefs.

But KPMG said it had begun an "independent investigation".

"Mr Michael has decided to step aside from his duties as chair while the investigation is underway," a spokeswoman said.

"We take this matter very seriously and will not comment further while the investigation is ongoing."

News of Mr Michael's comments was originally reported in the Financial Times, which said consultants had aired their anger in a shared Whatsapp group.

It claimed Mr Michael had dismissed concerns about cuts to bonuses, pay and pensions.

Staff were also said to have also complained about the internal ranking of team members' performances.

On Tuesday Mr Michael said: "I am sorry for the words I used, which did not reflect what I believe in, and I have apologised to my colleagues.

"Looking after the wellbeing of our people and creating a culture where everyone can thrive is of critical importance to me and is at the heart of everything we do as a firm."

Mr Michael has presided over a rocky period at KPMG, which has faced scrutiny over its audit of the now defunct government contractor Carillion.

There have also been claims from some staff of a toxic work culture.

Last week the company's UK business revealed that Mr Michael was paid £1.7m in 2020, down from £1.98m in 2019.

Sales for the year slumped 4% to £2.3bn as the company's clients cut back expenses amid the pandemic.