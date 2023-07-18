KP Snacks: Possibility of peanut shortage as workers threaten strikes

A peanut shortage could be looming as workers at KP Snacks threaten strike action.

Pubs and supermarkets would be "hit hard" by industrial action, Unite union said, because the Rotherham factory is the only producer of KP Snacks.

The union said staff were being "paid peanuts" while the company had increased its profits by 275% since 2018.

About 135 workers at KP Snacks, including low-paid cleaners, will vote on strike action this week.

Average pay at KP Snacks has fallen in real terms by 14% since 2018, Unite said.

The current company offer is a pay rise of 6% plus a £1,000 one-off payment.

But the lowest paid cleaners, who earn £10.66 an hour, have been excluded from the pay offer.

"To exclude the lowest paid workers from the pay negotiations all together is corporate greed in action," Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said.

"Especially when KP Snacks made £54m in profit. The workers have Unite's steadfast support."

Unite regional officer, Chris Rawlinson, said: "Unite members are determined to get a fairer portion of the company's huge profits. It's time for management to put a serious pay offer to the workforce."

Sky News has contacted KP Snacks for comment.