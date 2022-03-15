Kourtney And Travis Reveal They're Planning A Pregnancy In New 'The Kardashians' Trailer

Photo credit: Hulu



Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are planning to grow their blended family!

In a new trailer for Hulu's upcoming The Kardashians series, the couple is seen at a doctor's office discussing their plans to have a child.

And we also see some ultra-cute footage of Kim texting her boyfriend Pete Davidson (though she doesn't mention him explicitly.

"Travis and I want to have a baby," Kourtney explains, joking, "We'll take our mics off. You don't get the audio" when a doctor asks for a sample. So excited/happy for these two!

Other things that happen in this trailer? We finally get a glimpse of Scott Disick chilling at a fitting with Kim Kardashian, where he muses, "They're going to like you for who you are, not what you wear. I'm just kidding, obviously."

And we also see some ultra-cute footage of Kim texting her boyfriend Pete Davidson (though she doesn't mention him explicitly), a brief convo between Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian about building trust and their complicated relationship, and some insight into Kim's split with Kanye West, who she says "told me my career's over."

Yikes. The Kardashians premieres on April 14 on Hulu, and clearly, it is unmissable.



