Will Kourtney and Travis be in the Kardashian's new reality show?

It's safe to say that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are have a bit of a moment right now, and with the Kardashian-Jenner's set to make their reality TV return in a new show with Hulu later this year, all we really want to know is, will Kourt and Travis feature?

When Keeping Up With The Kardashians finished earlier this year there was one sister who was apparently pretty chuffed about it all. At least, according to Khloé who mercilessly poked fun at Kourtney, saying that the Poosh founder was overjoyed to see the back of the cameras.

Famously, Kourt more or less quit the show back in 2019 when she confirmed she was taking a "step back" from it all, just a few months after saying she would be "happy" if it ended. That Kravis appearance on the new show isn't looking promising, is it...

Well, in a recent interview on The Ellen Degeneres Show, Kim surprised everyone when she said that it's likely Travis and Kourtney will both be featuring in the new series.

When asked by Ellen if Travis will be a part of the show Kim responded, "I honestly haven't talked to them about it but I'm assuming because he's such a big part of Kourtney's life that hopefully they will be on."

That sounds pretty promising! Especially seeing as Travis made a few cameos in KUWTK over the years (including one where people first spotted his and Kourt's chemistry), so it wouldn't be completely outside the realms of possibility.

We don't know much about the new series, but we do know that it's set to involve the whole family and span across several years. The partnership was announced by Hulu and Kris Jenner back in December 2020 and is set to air later in 2021.

Watch this space, I guess!

