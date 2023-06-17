Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy announcement was an homage to a classic Blink-182 video

Kourtney Kardashian's sign at Blink-182's concert on Friday night was more than just a surprise pregnancy reveal — it was also a nod to one of the band's most iconic music videos.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who married drummer Travis Barker last year, announced that she and her husband are expecting their first child together by holding up a sign that read "Travis I'm pregnant" during the band's performance at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Friday.

The moment is actually a callback to the band's 1999 music video for "All the Small Things." In the video, Barker rolls around on a beach with a woman in an animal print bikini. Later, when he and bandmates Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge are performing in an airplane hangar, the woman can be seen holding up a sign that reads, "Travis I'm pregnant."

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram;Blink 182 Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy announcement and a woman in Blink-182's 'All the Small Things' music video.

Kardashian later appeared to confirm that it was an intentional reference by sharing the music video scene on her Instagram Story. She and Barker later posted a video of the reveal on their respective Instagram accounts that saw her raise the poster in the air and jump around to get the camera's attention.

Hoppus and DeLonge were seemingly the first to see the sign and can be heard instantly poking fun at their bandmate offscreen. DeLonge teased, "We've got an announcement that somebody's dick still works! Somebody's f---ing doing the dirty!"

While Hoppus added, "Someone's having a baby!"

Hoppus then hopped down to give Kardashian a hug before Barker arrived and pulled her into his arms. "They're gonna make out now, I just know it," Hoppus joked as the pair — who are known for their frequent make-out sessions — shared a kiss.

Kardashian and Barker have often expressed their desire to have children together and previously chronicled their IVF journey on Hulu's The Kardashians. The Poosh founder is mom to three kids — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, while Barker is dad to son Landon and daughter Alabama from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler.

Watch the music video for "All the Small Things" below.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more

Related content: