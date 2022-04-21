Kourtney Kardashian's Disneyland outfit is a proper punk vibe

Natasha Harding
·1 min read
Photo credit: @kourtneykardash - Instagram
Photo credit: @kourtneykardash - Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's crew celebrated Kourt's 43rd birthday with a trip to Disneyland and the pics are pretty darn cute, if I do say so myself. On their visit, the family spent some quality time together and treated themselves to a handful of ridiculously tasty snacks. And, of course, they also repped a suitable amount of Disney merch, including those famous Mickey and Minnie Mouse ears.

Kourt shared a series of snaps from the visit on her Instagram overnight and we're loving the whole gang's matching ~aesthetic~. The first photo, featuring Travis along with children Alabama, Landon and stepdaughter Atiana, plus Kourtney and her son Reign, shows the squad repping a mostly-black colour palette. Whether it's the chunky-soled boots or slouchy style hoodies, the Barker/Kardashian family is serving total vibes.

Kourtney, in particular, is sporting a vibrant graphic tee covered in cartoon-like rose, cross and skull motifs, making for a punky kinda feel. The birthday gal then teamed the tee with thick boots, retro-shaped shades, contrast panel trousers and studded gold mouse ears:

"Grateful for all of the blessings God has given me on my 43rd year of life 🥰😊❤️🔥 heart full" writes Kourt in the caption. See the pics here:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kourtney ❤️ (@kourtneykardash)

Fans were very here for the snaps, taking to the comment section to chat about the fam's complementary 'fits:

Matching family vibes >> 😍😍

The cutest Disney gang 😍

The most interesting to look at😍❤️❤️

Disney QUEEN🙌

Happy (belated) birthday Kourt!

