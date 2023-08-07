Kourtney Kardashian's bang bob updo is such a clever way to style short hair

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is in her wife era, and she is shining. While we're all glad to see a little less PDA on this season of The Kardashian's, we're loving watching the result of that lovefest grow. No, not just Kourtney's bump, but her aura. Her vibes have always been iconic but right now she's really radiating pure Kourt energy and we are here👏🏽 for 👏🏽 it👏🏽.

Her latest IG post is a winning cocktail of cute mould-breaking maternity lewk, flawless face beat, vibes, and a very clever updo for a bob gworlie. Which, anyone who's ever cropped their hair short will understand, is no mean feat.

Scrabbling to get all your chin-length tresses into a hair band is a mission no matter where on your head you place the tie. Cleverly here, Kourt has left out the front of her hair turning it into faux bangs. It bypasses the struggles of trying to tuck, stretch and clip its way into the updo, and it looks chic AF.

Swiping through the slides, the piecey messy nature of the bun also increases the volume (no teeny walnut pony here), though it does it so well, we wouldn't be surprised if there was a little bit of extra hair added in there.

Her cute bump exposing fit of a furry micro mini co-ord was giving haters an aneurysm in the comments, which is how you know it's cute if you ask me. Never one to shy away from a read on her sisters, Kourt's also here for poking fun at herself and it seems her cookie emoji caption was highlighting a blue fluffy resemblance to the one and only Cookie Monster.

Either that or she's been craving cookies this pregnancy...

