Kourtney Kardashian Wore Edgy '90s-Inspired Jewelry All Over Italy — Shop Similar Styles for Less

VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 29: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are seen on August 29, 2021 in Venice, Italy.

Photopix/GC Images

In case there was any doubt, the '90s are back. At least that is, if you ask Kourtney Kardashian, who's been flaunting edgy outfits while publicly packing on the PDA with her rocker beau Travis Barker in Italy for the last week. The reality star has been turning heads in gothic, '90s-inspired looks accessorized with funky, silver necklaces featuring skull and cross pendants, to name a few.

Okay, Kourtney, we see you.

The oldest Kardashian sister is reminding us all that what's old is new again, leading the way with her bold choice of layered necklaces that pair perfectly with just about every outfit in her wardrobe these days. Turns out, her standout skull and crossbones necklace is by Marty Magic Jewelry, a mother-daughter design duo with studios in Texas and northern California with a long list of celebrity fans.

Buy It! Marty Magic Jewelry Skull Necklace, $125; amazon.com

"I have not actually met Kourtney and have no idea how she found my brand, but my jewelry is owned by many celebrities," Marty, the founder, who has been in business for the past 42 years, tells PEOPLE. "Prince was one of my more significant clients in the 1990s. I was really known as the ear cuff pioneer at the time, and made all of his ear wraps until his death in 2016."

Talk about star power.

If you want to get your hands on the exact piece worn by Kourtney, it'll set you back $125; or you can shop a few similar styles on Amazon for a fraction of that price. There's a handful of eye-catching pieces that capture the same ominous essence as Kardashian's pieces, with no shortage of skull designs to pick from.

Buy It! U7 Gothic Skull Necklace, $11.99; amazon.com

"This necklace is sturdy and quite heavy. The skull is large. Fantastic price, makes a great gift for males and females. Great purchase, quick delivery, inexpensive," one reviewer raved.

Buy It! Starchenie Peace Sign Skull Necklace, $19.99; amazon.com

Story continues

If skulls aren't your thing, you could also opt for a classic cross pendant necklace. These symbolic pieces are both striking, simple, and reasonably priced.

Buy It! Amazon Collection Celtic Pendant Necklace, $26.70; amazon.com

"Absolutely LOVE this necklace! It is a great length and the perfect size pendant. The design of the cross is beautiful. Pictures do not do it justice. The price on this is even better!" one reviewer raved.

Buy It! Amazon Collection Cross Pendant Necklace, $28.90; amazon.com

As Kourtney would say: #Blessed.

