Kourtney Kardashian Wore the Denim Version of Summer's Underboob-Baring Bra Top

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's blossoming romance has taken them across the globe — from Los Angeles to Cabo, and now, Italy. The couple, who just vacationed in Mexico, landed in Portofino on Friday, and they wasted no time packing on the PDA while exploring the city.

In photos exclusively obtained by The Daily Mail, Kardashian and Barker were spotted making out over aperol spritzes, holding hands as they ate gelato, and sneaking in kisses across the table at lunch. For their loved-up getaway, Kourtney wore the denim version of the paperclip top, and paired the underboob cleavage-baring shirt (vest?) with high-waisted black pants and matching boots.

She accessorized with tiny sunglasses, a skull necklace, and a shoulder bag with silver chain straps.

Kourtney originally helped Travis conquer his fear of flying this summer with their couple's trip to Cabo two weeks ago. After avoiding plane travel for thirteen years following his near-fatal crash in 2008, the Blink-182 drummer took his second flight this month. "With you anything is possible," Barker wrote alongside a photo of him and Kardashian sharing a sweet embrace in front of Kylie Jenner's private plane ahead of take-off. Kourtney replied in the comments section, "Anything and everything with you."