Kourtney Kardashian Wishes Stepson Landon Barker a Happy Birthday: ‘Can’t Believe You’re 20’

The Poosh founder shared throwback clips and photos of Landon as he turned 20 on Monday

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Landon Barker, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is celebrating Landon Barker’s birthday!

On Monday, the Poosh founder, 44, posted throwback photos and clips of her and stepson Landon on his birthday as she shared her disbelief in him turning 20.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY @landonasherbarker I can’t believe you’re 20!” Kourtney wrote over one video she posted on her Instagram Story.

The Kardashians star — who is expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker — sat next to Landon in the clip, reposted from his TikTok page, and sipped on a drink as he lip-synced to Miguel’s viral hit “Sure Thing.”

Kourtney Kardashian Instagram Kourtney reposted a clip of her and Landon on his 20th birthday Monday

Related: Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Bump as She Gets into Halloween Spirit: ‘Tis the Season’

In the clip, the pair are inside a restaurant and wear matching black ensembles. Kourtney is also sporting a pair of dark sunglasses.

Additionally, the pregnant star posted a photo of herself rocking a blonde hairdo from earlier this year as she stood with Landon and husband Travis, 47, at the Coachella festival.

Kourtney mentioned that she was carrying “baby Barker” in the snap, which showed her embracing Travis, as she drew a huge arrow pointing at her stomach over the photo.

Related: Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian Pay Tribute to Their Dad on 20th Anniversary of His Death

Kourtney Kardashian Instagram Kourtney also shared a snap of her, Landon and husband Travis at Coachella

Landon appeared much younger in a final throwback snap shared as he threw up a hand sign while sitting next to Kourtney’s eldest son Mason Disick, 13.

“How is this 2017 @landonasherbarker,” Kourtney wrote.

The Hulu star’s husband, Travis, shares Landon with ex Shanna Moakler, along with daughter Alabama Barker, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24. Kourtney, meanwhile, shares sons Mason and Reign, 8, and daughter Penelope, 11, with ex Scott Disick.

Kourtney Kardashian Instagram The Hulu star finally shared a photo of Landon with son Mason in 2017

Kourtney’s birthday tribute to Landon comes days after she celebrated her friend Addison Rae's birthday.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kourtney gave a special shout-out to the TikTok star, who turned 23 on Friday, as she posted two photos of them posing together on her Instagram Story.

Story continues

The Poosh founder also shared a funny flashback TikTok clip of the pair as they recreated a scene from a 2017 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.



In the clip, Rae, who portrayed Kardashian momager Kris Jenner, presented daughter Khloé Kardashian with her new collection of bathing suits she recently bought, which included a low-cut design Kourtney gave her.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.