Kourtney Kardashian Wanted to Wait to Learn Sex of Baby, But Family Wanted to Know: 'Can't Wait'

The expectant mom was game for a surprise and still got one at the event's big moment

Kourtney Kardash/Instagram Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian at sex reveal celebration

Kourtney Kardashian Barker's family wanted to know who they'd be adding to the family.

The pregnant mom, 44, revealed her last-minute decision to have a sex reveal, explaining that husband Travis Barker and their blended family wanted to know who they'd be adding to the bunch.

"I have no idea," she said of the baby's sex. "I really wanted to wait at first until the hospital. But Travis really wants to know and the kids really want to do a gender reveal."

Both thought Kardashian Barker's baby might be a girl, with her adding, "I can't wait to find out."

Liz Muller Instagram Kourtney Kardashian's sex reveal celebration decor

Later at the event, Kardashian Barker told friends she wanted the baby to be "whatever is in God's plan."

"I have no opinion and I also have no feeling, like of what it is," she told friends.

When Simon Huck asked if she guessed correctly when she was expecting Penelope, Mason, or Reign, she revealed, "No. I was wrong."

Once the blue cannons explode, Travis can be heard explaining, "I'm color blind so I still couldn't see what color it was."

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Barker

In a confessional, sister Kim Kardashian said, "I'm really happy for them. It'll be really cute to see. I bet the baby will be really cute. I do think they need to have one more then and have a girl."

"I'm honestly completely surprised," Kardashian Barker admitted in her own confessional.

"Travis, he felt that it was a boy the whole time," she shared. "And we're both just so happy. This has been such an incredible year filled with so many blessings — I've been married for a year. We've been blessed with this miracle."



