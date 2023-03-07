Kourtney Kardashian unveils hair colour transformation

Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian has shared her striking hair transformation, as she looks unrecognisable with a fresh new colour.



The Kardashians reality star has swapped out her trademark black bob for a platinum ice-blonde shade, which she shared with her 214 million followers over the weekend.

Her fans and famous friends rushed to comment on her brand-new look, with many leaving sweet compliments and love heart eye emojis.



Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania star Michelle Pfieffer posted several fire emojis, before she added: "Loving the blonde."

Meanwhile, Addison Rae wrote: "SCREAMING!"

Some fans even said they loved the blonde so much that they were going to dye their hair, as another follower labelled it Kourtney’s "rock chick era".

Others were quick to comment on her leather corset resembling something her husband’s Travis Barker band, Blink-182, would wear when they performed.

The couple officially married in May last year, before they spent the next few months figuring out their living arrangements to make sure it worked for all their blended family.

At the time on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Kourtney explained: "I think we're in the place where we're figuring out how to blend our households and our kids."

She added: "We're getting those things in place. We do family dinner every Sunday night with all the kids at the house."

After Kourtney’s trip to the salon, the eldest Kardashian sister left the city to spend the rest of the weekend in Vegas.

She captioned photos of her spontaneous getaway on Instagram: "Every now and then when your life gets complicated and the weasels start closing in, the only cure is to load up on heinous chemicals and then drive like a b****** from Hollywood to Las Vegas… with the music at top volume and at least a pint of ether."

Kourtney and her famous sisters returned to our screens back in September for the second season of their new show, The Kardashians. Both seasons are available to stream now.

The Kardashians stream on Disney+ in the UK and Hulu in the US.

