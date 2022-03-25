Kourtney Kardashian trolls herself over awkward interview moment

Photo credit: YouTube

Considering Keeping Up With The Kardashians was on our screens for 20 seasons, the Kardashian-Jenners have been in the public eye for a long time. Which, unsurprisingly, means we've seen them through the best and worst of times.

For Kourtney Kardashian, one of those involved a hella awkward interview in 2016, which came weeks after Kim Kardashian's horrific Paris robbery ordeal. In case you need a reminder, the 41-year-old was held at gunpoint while her apartment was ransacked of £8.5million worth of jewellery.

Shortly afterwards, Kourtney appeared on Australian programme The Today Show, to talk about her latest project, before the presenters attempted to turn the conversation towards Kim. "We're very sympathetic and horrified, so we were wondering how is everyone going, how is Kim doing?" they asked.

Kourtney then blanked the question completely and instead started talking to her publicist, before pretending the screen had frozen and she could no longer partake in the interview.

Five years later, Instagram account @thehoodsfinest has shared the moment on Instagram with the caption, "When Kourtney Kardashian pretended to be frozen on TV."

Kourtney simply commented, "Iconic."

It's the first time the star has addressed the interview, and fans are absolutely loving the, well, iconic response. "Literally love you" one person wrote, while another said, "This is too good." Others are pointing out the fact she blinks, which makes the whole thing even more hilarious. "The blink is sending me 😂" someone added.

You love to see it.

