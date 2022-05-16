Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker get legally married in Santa Barbara, reports say

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker said "I do" for real this time, according to multiple news reports.

Kardashian, 43, and Barker, 46, have officially tied the knot, according to from TMZ, People, Entertainment Tonight and E! News. TMZ reports the couple married Sunday in Santa Barbara and published photos showing the bride and groom driving away in a lowrider convertible with a "Just Married" sign hanging off the bumper.

The twosome, notorious for their excessive PDA, were surrounded by a few close friends and family members, People reports. Kardashian's grandmother Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell was there at the courthouse in Santa Barbara to be a witness, E! News reports.

USA TODAY has reached out to representatives for Kardashian and Barker for comment.

In photos obtained by TMZ, E! News and the Daily Mail, Kardashian wore a white strappy minidress with a red heart adorning the bodice and a traditional veil. She wore her hair up and kept the glam and accessories simple. Barker kept things classic and was pictured donning an all-black tuxedo.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the Los Angeles premiere of "The Kardashians" on April 7.

But Sunday's wedding isn't the second and the last. According to TMZ, People and Entertainment Tonight, the couple will have another wedding ceremony in Italy in the near future.

Kardashian and Barker's whirlwind Santa Barbara wedding comes a little more than a month after the two had a wedding ceremony after the Blink-182 drummer's Grammy performance in Las Vegas.

On April 6, Kardashian shared photos on Instagram from the big day. The series of pictures showed the couple both wearing sunglasses and decked out in leather, standing before an Elvis impersonator. Kardashian even held a bouquet of red roses.

"Found these in my camera roll," Kardashian captioned the post. "Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect."

Kardashian and her sisters Kim, Khloe, and Kendall Jenner, as well as mom, Kris Jenner, made an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" following her announcement, where they discussed the spontaneous trip to the chapel. "I knew and Khloe knew," said Kris. Khloe added, "I was on FaceTime."

The rest of the family discovered Kardashian and Barker had a Vegas wedding after she posted in their group chat. "I was sleeping," Kim revealed, adding, "She put it in the group chat, like, 'Oh hey guys, by the way, I got married last night.' And I woke up to like a million texts. I was like, 'What?' "

While the couple's early-morning ceremony was the real deal, the two were not legally married at the time because the couple wasn't able to obtain a marriage license on time. Kardashian told Kimmel: "There was no possibility to get a marriage license at that hour. ... I'm like, 'Are you guys lying?' We asked like five times, 'What do we have to do to make this happen?' And they were like, 'It opens at 8 o'clock.' We just did it anyways. It's what's in the heart."

Kardashian and Barker first announced their engagement in October, eight months after making their relationship Instagram official, days after Valentine's Day.

Both already have children and the couple has been open about wanting to get pregnant in the new "Kardashians" show. Kardashian shares sons Mason 12, and Reign, 7, as well as daughter Penelope, with ex Scott Disick. Barker shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Contributing: Rasha Ali, Edward Segarra

