Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's whirlwind romance: See their relationship timeline

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have captivated fans everywhere with their whirlwind romance.

After publicly denying dating rumors, the reality TV star and the Blink-182 drummer made things official this year, sharing candid photos of vacations together, intense PDA and tattooed expressions of love on Instagram.

In May, Barker, 45, even referred to Kardashian, 42, as the "love of my life" in an Instagram comment on a post of the two at Disneyland. Kardashian has been similarly lovey back at him, posting a photo of her and Barker sharing a passionate kiss in a recording studio last month, along with two hearts and a fire emoji.

Barker was previously married to actress Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002 and to model Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008, with whom he shares two kids. Though Kardashian has never been married, she shares three kids with her ex-partner Scott Disick. The two dated on and off from 2006 to 2015.

The couple have reportedly been spending time with each other's kids as well, and, over Memorial Day weekend, Barker even shared a video to Instagram of him going down a water slide with Kardashian's youngest son Reign, 6.

Here are some of the biggest milestones in the couple's love story:

Socialite Kourtney Kardashian and musician Travis Barker attend UFC 264 in Las Vegas in July.

March 2019: Barker insists he and Kardashian are 'just friends'

Rumors about Kardashian and Barker's relationship swirled long before the couple started sharing their love for each other on social media.

In an interview with People, published in March 2019, Barker shut down fans' hopes that the two were anything more than friends. The month prior, E! News published photos of the two stepping out together for dinner in Malibu, California.

“Kourtney’s like a dear friend. That’s it,” he told the outlet, shortly before opening the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards. "I mean, I love her to death. I love her family to death. But yeah, just friends."

The two confirmed their romance about two years later.

Story continues

Travis Barker says surviving 2008 plane crash was his personal 'rehab,' reveals PTSD struggles

February 2021: Kardashian, Barker go Instagram official after Valentine's Day

Kardashian and Barker seemed to finally confirm their couple status on Instagram in a simple post, two days after Valentine's Day.

Without including any caption or tagging Barker directly, Kardashian posted a picture of what appears to be her and Barker holding hands inside a car. Fans immediately deduced she was getting cozy with Barker, due to his distinctive tattoos in the picture.

March 2021: Kardashian, Barker hang out with Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly

Kardashian and Barker stepped out with fellow couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly for what looked like a double date at a UFC match in March.

In a clip of the couples shared by ESPN on Twitter, Kardashian and Barker both rocked leather jackets while enjoying lollipops. Fox and Kelly smiled for the cameras in seats just a few feet away.

MGK, Megan Fox, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian in the house for #UFC260 🙌



(@espnmma) pic.twitter.com/8kdRcCmnnP — ESPN (@espn) March 28, 2021

April 2021: Couple goes tattoo official after cozy snow trip

The couple spent some time together at an intimate snowy getaway, before honoring their relationship in a more permanent fashion.

On April 5, Barker posted sweet Instagram videos of him and Kardashian on vacation. In one of them, he and Kardashian embrace in the snow by an outdoor firepit.

"Real is rare," he captioned the post, followed by a black heart emoji. Four days later, Kardashian updated her own Instagram to show that Barker had gotten a tattoo of her first name.

The couple only became more lovey on Instagram, with Barker sharing a NSFW post on Kardashian's 42nd birthday on April 18 that included a video of her sucking his thumb along with two photos of them sharing passionate kisses.

"I (expletive) LOVE YOU!" he wrote. "YOU’RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD

HAPPY BIRTHDAY"

In another NSFW Instagram post that month, Barker shared pictures and videos of him and Kardashian on a romantic desert getaway, complete with boating and mountain climbing.

Kourtney Kardashian says she is ‘proud’ she ‘gained a few pounds’ amid coronavirus quarantine

May 2021: Kardashian tattoos Barker with a special message

Kardashian left her mark on Barker — literally — by personally giving him a tattoo on his right forearm that reads "I love you."

Kardashian shared photos and a video of herself inking Barker with the tattoo on her Instagram in May.

"I tattoo," she captioned the post.

July 2021: Kardashian and Barker go on a romantic trip to Vegas

Kardashian and Barker returned to another UFC match in July and didn't shy away from showing affection, planting a messy smooch on each other when the camera flashed their way.

The couple also recently enjoyed a romantic trip to Las Vegas, with Kardashian sharing photos on Instagram Monday of the two in Sin City, coyly captioned: "what happens in Vegas."

USA TODAY has reached out to reps for Kardashian and Barker for comment.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: Their relationship timeline