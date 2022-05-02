Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Recent Trip to Italy Was 'Wedding Related,' Source Says

Nicholas Rice
·3 min read
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian

Karwai Tang/Getty Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are in full wedding planning mode.

The couple, who got engaged at the Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel in Montecito, California, in October 2021, took a recent trip to Italy to plan their upcoming nuptials, a source tells PEOPLE.

"Kourtney and Travis had a wonderful trip to Italy. Their first stop in Milan was wedding-related," the insider says. "They are getting married soon."

Noting that the couple's wedding "will be small and Kourtney is keeping all the details secret," the source added that Kardashian, 43, and Barker, 46, "also vacationed in Lake Como for two days. They loved it."

"It was just the two of them and it looked like they enjoyed their romantic trip," the insider said of their stay in the Italian area. "They were walking around hand-in-hand and wouldn't stop kissing. They looked very happy."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Amy Sussman/Getty Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at the Grammys

PEOPLE was the first to confirm Kardashian and Barker's relationship in January 2021. By that October, Barker had proposed to her with a diamond ring designed by jeweler Lorraine Schwartz.

"It was a complete surprise for Kourtney. Travis told her family that he planned to propose, but everyone was great at keeping it secret," a family friend revealed to PEOPLE at the time. "The Rosewood is their favorite for short weekend getaways. They often stay at the hotel. This is why Travis proposed there."

Added the insider: "It's a very special place to them, but it was also easier to keep everything a secret by proposing there."

The Poosh founder and the Blink-182 drummer later tied the knot during a "practice" wedding ceremony at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas after attending the Grammy Awards together earlier this year. Kardashian later clarified that the ceremony was not legally binding since they did not have a marriage license.

The mother of three explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that there "was no possibility to get a marriage license at that hour," though she said that she and Barker "thought" anything can be done within the region at all hours.

"That's what I thought. I'm like, are you guys lying? We asked five times. What do we have to do to make this happen?" she said. "It was 2 a.m. and they were like, 'It opens at 8 o'clock.'" Added Kardashian, "We just did it anyway. It's what's in the heart."

Last month, a source told PEOPLE that The Kardashians star and Barker are leaning toward having a more intimate ceremony, rather than an extravagant affair.

"They don't want a big wedding. They want an intimate ceremony and party for family and close friends," the insider said. "Kourtney's family wants to be a part of it."

Since it's Kardashian's first marriage, the insider noted that the Kardashian-Jenner bunch "wants to throw her a bridal shower, a bachelorette party and celebrate as much as possible." The insider also explained: "No one wants her to do a quickie Las Vegas wedding."

