Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's Friend Shares Details About Booking Couple's 'Fun' Vegas Ceremony

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's friend is sharing more details about the couple's Las Vegas ceremony.

Clemente Ruiz shared photos of the spontaneous outing on Instagram, revealing that he was asked by Kardashian, 42, and Barker, 46, to help make their night one to remember.

"Grammys ended, & we went to a [sic] afterparty," Ruiz wrote on Instagram beside a slideshow of photos he snapped. "Around midnight, Kourtney & Travis asked me to find Elvis and book them a wedding."

"I ran to Walgreens to buy a camera and captured these photos 😸," he added. "What a fun night #weddingphotographer #weddingplanner 😎. #LasVegas #travisbarker #kourtneykardashian."

Ruiz did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In addition to Ruiz's post, Barker also shared new photos from their visit to One Love Wedding Chapel.

"What happens in Vegas ❤️🤵🏻‍♀️🤵🏻💒," he captioned two photos, including one of him standing over Kardashian, who was lying on the floor in front of the Elvis impersonator. Another photo of them showed the engaged couple facing each other.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Poosh founder posted her own carousel of photos from the ceremony and confirmed that she and Barker did not obtain a license to marry.

"Found these in my camera roll," the mother of three wrote beside the candid shots, which showed the couple all lovey-dovey in matching leather jackets.

"Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license)," she continued. "Practice makes perfect."

Following their appearance at the 2022 Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Kardashian and Barker made their way to a local chapel to partake in an unlicensed marriage ceremony.

One Love Wedding Chapel's owner Marty Frierson told PEOPLE that the couple did "a lot" of "kissing and hugging" throughout their time there.

"They barely came up for air!" he said. "They just seemed totally in love."

For the intimate affair, Kardashian and Barker had specifically requested the Elvis Presley impersonator because it was "very important" for them to have "the Vegas experience," according to Frierson.

"They had a good time," he added, noting that it all happened within about 30 minutes. "Elvis performed the ceremony. They showed a lot love and had a lot of fun."

PEOPLE was the first to report the news of Kardashian and Barker's relationship in January 2021, stating that the longtime pals had "been dating for about a month or two" and had "been friends for a long time but it's turned romantic." The couple made their romance Instagram official that February, continuing to show love for one another across social media and at events thereafter.

Then, months later in October, the Blink-182 drummer proposed to Kardashian with a diamond ring designed by jeweler Lorraine Schwartz. The romantic moment occurred in Montecito, California, at Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel, which a source told PEOPLE is one of their "favorite" spots.

Kardashian shares sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 7, as well as daughter Penelope, 9, with ex Scott Disick. Barker shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He has also remained close to 23-year-old stepdaughter Atiana, whom the Moakler, 47, shares with boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

Kardashian recently said in a trailer for Hulu's upcoming The Kardashians series that she and Barker "want to have a baby" together.