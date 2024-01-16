Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Wore Matching Black Suits to the Emmys

And, of course, they made out on the red carpet.

Getty

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had the ultimate parents' night out at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. The couple made their first public appearance since welcoming their son, Rocky Thirteen, at the award show on January 15, 2024—where Travis performed alongside the show's host Anthony Anderson—and they had a twinning moment on the red carpet.



For the occasion, Kourtney and Travis wore matching black suits and sunglasses. Though their outfits were nearly identical, they took their own approach to styling, with Kourtney flashing her black lace bra underneath her jacket and accessorizing with black leather gloves, silver drop earrings, and black pointed-toe pumps. She wore dark hair down, straight, and slicked back behind her ears, while a glossy nude lip and heavy eyeliner finished off glam.



Getty

Meanwhile, Travis added a black button-down and a bow tie underneath his suit, which was complemented by a pair of square-shaped sunglasses and a diamond pinky ring.

On the red carpet, Kravis showed off their signature brand of over-the-top PDA for the cameras and stopped for a quick make-out session while heading down the step-and-repeat.



Getty

In November 2023, Kardashian and Barker welcomed their first child together and while they've been keeping things relatively low-key since his arrival, the couple did share the first photos of their baby boy on Instagram just in time for Christmas. "ROCKY 🖤," Kourtney captioned a slideshow of snaps, featuring her, Travis, and their newborn all in matching sweats—black, obviously.

