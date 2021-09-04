Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Make Out Under the Eiffel Tower: 'Forever Isn't Long Enough'

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Travis Barker/instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have taken their romance to the City of Love.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 42, straddled her boyfriend, 45, as they made out under the Eiffel Tower in Paris, in photos the Blink-182 drummer posted Friday to Instagram. "Forever isn't long enough," he wrote in the caption.

They continued the PDA on a carousel next to the iconic attraction, sharing a kiss as they rode next to each other on stationary horses.

The couple also stopped by Disneyland Paris, where they posted a selfie drinking out of the same cup with two straws, as she sported a pair of sequined Minnie Mouse ears.

Kardashian and Barker have been enjoying a romantic European getaway, recently making a stop in Italy, where they attended the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show in Venice.

The Poosh founder also posted photos from Venice on Friday, including a few of her sporting a revealing laced-up red corset by Dolce & Gabbana.

The post featured stunning details from the couple's hotel stay and beautiful views from a gondola ride through the canals.

Kardashian and Barker previously jetted off to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico last month, in what was the drummer's first time flying in 13 years, after he survived a deadly plane crash in 2008. "With you anything is possible," Barker captioned the post, which Kardashian later shared to her Instagram Story, adding, "anything and everything with you."

travis and kourtney

travis barker/instagram

"It's a huge deal that Travis flew to Cabo. The plane crash many years ago was extremely traumatizing. He has needed a lot of help to get to this point," a source told PEOPLE.

"Kourtney has been very supportive. She never pushed for him to fly. They have managed to travel in the US without having to fly and Kourtney has been totally fine with it."

Kardashian and Barker began dating late last year, PEOPLE reported in January. "They've been dating for about a month or two," a source said at the time. "They've been friends for a long time but it's turned romantic. Travis has liked her for a while."

Since then, the couple has put their blossoming romance on display, sharing their affection on social media when they're not putting on some PDA at UFC fights in Las Vegas.