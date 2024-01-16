Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Stop to Share a Kiss on Emmys Red Carpet

FREDERIC J. BROWN - Getty Images

On Monday night, Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker made their first public appearance together since the birth of their son, Rocky Thirteen, on November 1. The couple attended the Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles wearing matching black suits with tux lapels.

Barker wore his suit with a black button-down, bowtie, and boots, while Kardashian accessorized with black gloves and pointed heels. Under her jacket, she wore only a black bandeau bra. She had her hair slicked back in a wet style down her back and wore a pair of dangling diamond earrings for a touch of glitter. They both had black sunglasses.

The couple looked thrilled to be out and stopped to give one another a passionate kiss in front of the cameras.

Kardashian attended the Emmys to support Barker who was tasked with presenting alongside host Anthony Anderson as he opened the show. He made an appearance onstage and played drums during the monologue.

Kardashian has often been by her husband’s side as he performs at awards shows, attending the Oscars in March 2022 when he performed with an “All-Star Band” including singer Sheila E., pianist Robert Glasper, and music director Adam Blackstone. In April 2022, Kardashian was at the Grammys, where Barker performed with H.E.R. and Lenny Kravitz.

Just before Christmas, the couple shared their first photos of their baby boy on Instagram, with Kardashian posting a carousel of images showing herself and the Blink-182 drummer holding their infant.

The pair are wearing matching black in these pictures, too, though their ensembles were much more comfortable hoodies and sweats. Baby Rocky was wearing a black onesie for the photo shoot as well.

Shortly after, Kardashian posted more pics from “Mom and Dad’s night out” taken at the Jenner/Kardashian family's annual Christmas party.

The Poosh founder wore a fur wrap coat and transparent tights for her holiday look.

