Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Show Off PDA (and Mr. and Mrs. Jackets!) at Wedding Reception

After Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker said "I do" (again!) in Portofino, Italy, they got the party started with their friends and family at an over-the-top wedding reception at Castello Brown.

Despite several long days of wedding festivities, the newlyweds were still partying well past 2 a.m.

Barker's daughter Alabama went live on Instagram at the tail end of the reception and gave fans a glimpse of her dad and Kardashian celebrating their new union.

For her post-ceremony look, Kardashian slipped into a sheer black lace mini dress and matching short veil.

The groom was shirtless underneath a black blazer, and the couple later donned matching "Mr. Barker" and "Mrs. Barker" leather jackets as they kissed and slow-danced to Bill Withers' "Lovely Day." (DJ Cassidy was spotted spinning tunes in Alabama's footage.)

Shortly after watching her sister say "I do," Kylie Jenner shared some videos of the reception food, which included freshly made pasta and made-to-order cannolis.

For the ceremony, Kardashian — who held a simple bouquet of red and white roses — opted for a white Dolce & Gabbana mini dress and a dramatic, cathedral-length veil. Barker wore a sleek black suit and bowtie, also by the designer.

The couple's children — Kourtney shares sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 9, with ex Scott Disick, while Barker is dad to son Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and remains close to 23-year-old stepdaughter Atiana — were all in attendance for their big day.

Ahead of Sunday's festivities, the newlyweds and their loved ones took over the Italian Riviera.

After an intimate dinner at Ristorante Puny on Friday evening, a larger group enjoyed a pre-wedding lunch in San Fruttuoso followed by a dinner party also held at Dolce & Gabbana's villa.

Kardashian, 43, and Barker, 46, first tied the knot during a spontaneous "practice wedding" at a Las Vegas wedding chapel on April 4.

Then on May 15, they legally married at a Santa Barbara-area courthouse ahead of their Italian nuptials.

"They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon," a source told PEOPLE afterwards. "All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited."

Kardashian shared photos from their California wedding day on Instagram — including her and Barker in a car with a "Just Married" sign — with the caption "Till death do us part."

After a decade of friendship and nearly a year together, the Blink-182 drummer proposed to Kardashian in October 2021 on the beach in Montecito, California.