Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Share First Photos of Their Baby Boy, Son Rocky Thirteen

The couple's son, Rocky Thirteen, was born on Nov. 1

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards

Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker are introducing their baby boy to the world.

On Friday, the mom of four, 44, shared the first photos of the couple's newborn son, Rocky Thirteen, 7 weeks.

Dressed in black, the couple cuddle with their little one, first in a group shot and later in individual photos, which also show the Lemme founder nursing her little boy, with the caption of the joint post reading, "ROCKY 🖤."

Kardashian Barker is also mom to daughter Penelope Scotland, 11, plus sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, with ex Scott Disick.

Barker shares daughter Alabama Luella and son Landon, 19, plus stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Travis Barker Shares Drumming Video from Hospital After Welcoming Baby with Kourtney Kardashian

According to a birth certificate obtained by PEOPLE, the Lemme co-founder and the Blink-182 drummer, 48, named their son Rocky Thirteen Barker. The couple's son was born on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at a hospital in Los Angeles.

While appearing on an episode of the One Life One Chance with Toby Morse podcast released on Halloween, Barker opened up about his wife's pregnancy, then seemingly revealing his son's name and due date.

Asked if there will be another Transplants album someday, a band that Barker joined in 2002, the famous drummer revealed that they were almost going to do a benefit concert but there was an important event that got in the way of the timing.

"There's a benefit for Hawaii that we were going to do, but it's the week that Rocky's due," Barker said.



"Rocky Thirteen Barker," host Toby Morse said as the drummer repeated, "Rocky Thirteen Barker."

Story continues

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock Travis Barker and wife Kourtney Kardashian Barker

In July, Barker teased that his future son could be named "Rocky 13" while chatting with his daughter Alabama in a GOAT Talk interview with Complex.

For the final question, Barker picked up a card that asked for the “GOAT baby name?"

Alabama was quick to answer and shared her penchant for lavish watch brands. “Audemars, Milan, f---ing Patek,” she told her dad while giggling.

"I like Rocky 13," Barker replied.

"That's so bad!" laughed Alabama.

"That's this name that's just been going through my head lately," Barker continued.

Thirteen shares another point of significance in the baby boy's life, as Rocky is the thirteenth grandchild to join the larger Kardashian family. Khloé Kardashian referenced the fact in her TikTok post from the baby shower, calling the little one, "lucky number 13."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.