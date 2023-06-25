Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reveal the sex of their baby in sweet ‘gender reveal’ video

Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021 - Getty Images

Just one week after Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker revealed she's pregnant and expecting their first child together, the couple now publicly share the sex of the baby.

Taking to Instagram with a video to reveal all, Kourtney is shown to be sitting on the Blink-182 drummer's lap in her garden. While the two of them are kissing, coloured confetti and streamers burst out from a canon over them. In true #Kravis PDA style!

"🩵or🩷" she writes in the caption of her video. Watch the sweet reveal below:

From the colour celebrated, we’re going to hazard a guess and say that it’s a boy!



This will be Kourt's third son and Travis' second. The Lemme founder has three children with her ex Scott Disick: Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8. Meanwhile, Travis also has three children that he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler: one son, 19-year-old Landon, a daughter, Alabama, 17, and a stepdaughter Atiana, 24.

Prior to this announcement, the couple – who got married in May 2022 – have been very open about their fertility journey. Documented in a recent episode of the family's TV show The Kardashians, Kourtney and Travis vocalised that they had finished trying vitro fertilisation (IVF).

"We are officially done with IVF," she said in a confessional. "We would love a baby more than anything, but I really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, I believe it will happen."

And with this latest news, we, truly, couldn't be happier for the pair to expand their families. Congratulations!

