Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Probably Did Tie the Knot, According to an Astrologer

That line in Taylor Swift's "Paper Rings" that goes, "I hate accidents, except when we went from friends to this," must really resonate with Kourtney Kardashian and Taylor Barker. The couple was strictly platonic for years, but in September 2018, they were spied leaving a restaurant and not long after, church services.

Come early 2021, it seemed like things had definitely taken a turn for the hot and heavy. Barker, who was previously married to Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008, left flirty remarks on Kardashian's Instagram posts, including a red rose emoji under a sexy selfie. A source then confirmed to Us Weekly that the two had been dating "for a couple months."

From that point on, there's been no turning back, and the rock star-reality star duo hasn't shied away from the spotlight, posting steamy shots of mostly nude makeout sessions. (Remember this jaw-dropper from late April?)

Now, rumors are flying the pair might've tied the knot in Vegas last weekend. Kardashian's hairstylist took to IG to post a series of photos of the couple, writing, "…NOWWW I understand why ppl tie the knot in Vegas. There's nothing like love AND a good time."

At the very least, they might be engaged. Fans lost their cool when a week prior, on July 5, Kourtney was spied at Disneyland wearing bridal Minnie Mouse ears.

Regardless of their actual relationship status, a source tells E!, "Kourtney and Travis have talked about marriage. It was an instant connection and bond ever since they became romantically involved. They are in it for the long haul."

From a quick glimpse at Barker and Kardashian's astrological charts, it's clear that the two have not only hot and heavy chemistry but some serious staying power.

Their Sun Signs Tell Only the Beginning of Their Love Story

Travis Barker (born November 14, 1975, 8:59 p.m. in Fontana, California) was born with his sun in fixed water sign Scorpio, while Kourtney Kardashian (born April 18, 1979, 3:15 a.m. in Los Angeles, California) was born with her sun in cardinal fire sign Aries.

In general, this is considered an awkward pairing, or quincunx, but when you look more closely at how both signs function, it's no surprise that they're drawn to one another. Both signs are extremely passionate and intense. The difference is that Scorps tend to dig their heels in, while Aries is impulsive and fast to move onto the next thing. The easiest way to think about it: Together, water and fire make for, well, steam.

They Have a Fiery Moon-Mars Connection

If you go a bit deeper into the couple's charts, you'll notice that there's so much more to their connection. One of the main characteristics: Kardashian's Mars — the planet of action and sex — sits at 8 degrees Aries, while Barker's moon — his emotional compass — is at 10 degrees Aries.

The combination of one person's sex drive and the other person's intuition and astrological heart, if you will, makes for an off-the-charts sexual and emotional connection. The moon person (Barker) provides a sense of security for the Mars person (Kardashian), while the Mars person has an energizing effect on the moon person. And sharing this connection in competitive, go-getter Aries (which is ruled by Mars) adds even more fire, chemistry, and impulsiveness to the mix.

It also bears noting that Barker's Midheaven (MC) — an angle on his chart, which sits on the cusp of the Tenth House of Career that speaks to a person's public image and life path — is also conjunct Kardashian's Mars, so the two are very aware of how they appear as a couple in spotlight and fuel one another's ambitions.

They Share a Harmonious Sun-Venus Trine

Kardashian's natal Venus, which speaks to her love language and romance style, is at 24 degrees Pisces, so she's tenderhearted, a true romantic, and also very compassionate and empathic. Meanwhile, Barker's sun is at 22 degrees Scorpio, so he's also used to being in his feelings.

These two placements form a harmonizing trine to one another, indicating that her relationship style is in tune with his core identity, making it easy for them to get in sync on how they want to be loved. In couples who share this aspect, the sun person (Barker) often admires the Venus person (Kardashian)'s style, and the Venus person finds the sun person super-magnetic and admirable.

His Ascendant Conjuncts Her Jupiter to Bring Lots of Luck and Happiness

Barker was born with his rising sign, or ascendant, at 24 degrees Cancer (yep, he's a super-watery guy) while Kardashian's Jupiter — how she makes her luck — is at 29 degrees Cancer. That combo brings them a lot of organic joy and fortune as a pair. Together, they're more optimistic, upbeat, hopeful, and feel a sense of abundance. It's no wonder Kardashian recently took to her IG to share photos of them looking over-the-moon blissful in Vegas, writing, "Swipe for happy girl."

They're Spiritually Compatible, Thanks to a Saturn-Neptune Trine

Kardashian's Neptune — the planet of spirituality — is at 10 degrees Sagittarius, forming a positive, helpful trine to Barker's Saturn — the planet of restrictions, limitations, and hard work — is at 2 degrees Leo. This combo indicates that the two might have come together to do some deep, inner work together. Kardashian's imagination and sense of romance works for Barker, and when she's wearing her rose-colored glasses for too long and needs a reality check, Barker should be able to help with that in a productive way. After having been on various relationship roller coasters (hey, Scott), Barker could actually feel like a grounding force for Kardashian.

What This Means for Kourtney & Travis' Future

It's no surprise that this charismatic couple has had a longstanding friendship and is now acting on what's surely been underlying chemistry all this time. They're genuinely very similar, sharing a good deal of water (Kardashian's Pisces and Barker's Scorp and their Cancer bond) and fire (their Aries conjunction and Neptune-Saturn connection).

The fire is what we see on the surface, but underlying all those half-naked makeout shots, it's likely there's a lot of emotion, sensitivity, and support between this deeply-feeling pair. Both are super-family-oriented and doting parents, and they no doubt connect on that, thanks to all their emotional water.

With the bright, buoyant, life-bringing sun in Cancer currently moving right over their lucky Jupiter-ascendant conjunction — in the fifth house of romance — it's no wonder they're so blissed out. They probably feel like they're at the start of a brand new, heartfelt chapter in their love story. When it comes to whether or not they've actually tied the knot — or are about to — the planets say it absolutely wouldn't be a surprise.