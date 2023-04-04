Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Get 'Personal' in Wedding Special: 'We Got Married 3 Times?'

Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis premieres April 13 on Hulu

The Barkers are ready to take fans inside their dreamy Italian wedding!

Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker are getting their very own Hulu wedding special, titled Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis, airing April 13. Per a description from the streamer, viewers will get to see the couple and their guests "enjoy a luxurious wedding weekend in Portofino, Italy."

Hulu also teased that both "private and personal footage reveal an intimate family event full of beautiful moments."

In the first teaser trailer, which was also shared by the twosome via Instagram Tuesday, glimpses of Kourtney and Travis' three wedding ceremonies are shown — as well as footage of the events leading up to the lavish, Italian occasion.

"Can you believe we got married three times?" asked the Poosh mogul, 43, as the Blink-182 drummer, 47, responds, "It's like choosing a child. I can't pick the best one!"

Describing their "perfect" Italian ceremony further, Kourtney says it "felt like time didn't exist."

At one point, Kourtney admits to having "so much anxiety" surrounding their larger ceremony in Italy because it was "such a vulnerable moment" they chose to share with others. Travis also acknowledges his nerves, saying he wasn't sure he'd "be able to say my vows without crying."

The teaser also puts Kourtney and Travis's blended family on display. "There's really no love story like you guys," says Kim Kardashian.

"We love you so much," Kris Jenner says. "That's not even the martini talking!"

News of the couple's Hulu wedding special falls on the anniversary of their headline-making Las Vegas wedding, occurring at the One Love Wedding Chapel after the 2022 Grammy Awards. Although the ceremony wasn't legally binding, they later wed at a Santa Barbara courthouse on May 15, 2022.

Days after, they wed once more in a much larger ceremony held in Italy.

This marked Kourtney's first marriage, though she shares her three children — Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8 — with ex Scott Disick. Travis was married to Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002 and Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008. He shares stepdaughter Atiana, 24, and children Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, with Moakler.

Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis will be released ahead of the upcoming third season of The Kardashians, premiering May 25. In the cryptic teaser released last month, the famous family expressed doubt over each other's "truth" and "loyalty."

