Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker just recreated an iconic PDA

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker clearly aren't letting the recent drama with Younes Bendjima and Scott Disick get to them. In fact, they've responded in true K-Trav (is that a thing?) fashion by posting a series of PDAs from their romantic trip to Paris last month.

Last week, Younes, who had an on/off relationship with Kourtney from 2016-18, shared a shady DM from Kourtney's ex Scott Disick, allegedly saying, "Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy [sic]," along with a snap of Kourtney and Travis kissing on a boat.

According to E! News, Scott was "mortified" that his private DM message was shared. A source reportedly close to Scott explained, "He had a low moment and was looking to someone who could relate to his feelings, and immediately regretted sending that message."

Although Scott may (understandably) not be in the best of moods, Kourtney and Travis clearly aren't letting the shade get to them. Last night, Travis shared a PDA-packed collection of snaps from the pair's trip to Paris, with the caption, "Forever isn’t long enough."

If you scroll to the second photo in the carousel, you can see the pair recreating their infamous PDA pose, first taken during a trip to the desert in April earlier this year. It shows Kourtney straddling Travis while they share a kiss.

The only difference between the two snaps? The latest was taken in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Goals.

Some fans think Travis also threw some shade of his own following the Younes-Scott debacle, after he shared a laughing meme to his Instagram Stories. Whether that was an indirect response to the drama or not, something tells us we can expect *a lot* more PDAs from the loved-up pair in the future.

Modern romance, eh?



