Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker French Kiss On Camera During UFC Match

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker can't keep their hands mouths to themselves. (Sorry, had to.) Kourt and Travis have been spotted kissing just about everywhere: the beach, Disneyland, the desert, etc, etc. Now, you can add the UFC 264 match to that list.

While at the match, the camera panned to Kravis and the announcer, Jon Anik said, "Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian must know the camera is on them." He said that because Kourt turned to Travis to seemingly kiss him, but nope! Instead they both leaned in tongues first and, well, I'm still recovering from the image.

"The hottest ticket in town! @TravisBarker, @KourtneyKardash & @JustinBieber just some of the stars shining at #UFC264!" the account captioned the video of the makeout sesh.

Yeaaaah. Kravis is hot and heavy right now—literally. “An engagement could be right around the corner for Kourtney and Travis,” an insider revealed to Us Weekly. “The engagement would be very over the top since Travis loves impressing her. I wouldn’t be surprised if it took place at their favorite place in the world, Disneyland, in front of the kids and family."

Another source told Entertainment Tonight that “Kourtney and Travis are in love and have talked about their future and the possibility of getting engaged and married. Kourtney hasn’t felt this strongly about anyone in a while and can see a forever with Travis.”

The insider added, “Although the couple hasn’t been together for a while, they’ve known each other for years and have a strong connection. Kourtney’s family hasn’t seen her this happy in a while and they love Travis. The couple’s kids get along great and that has made things much easier for them.”

They definitely seem happy... that's for sure!

