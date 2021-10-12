Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Enjoy PDA-Filled Disneyland Date: 'I Want Your Skull'

Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker/instagram

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian can't keep their hands off each other at the Happiest Place on Earth!

In a video shared by Barker, 45, to Instagram Monday of the couple's recent trip to Disneyland, the Blink-182 drummer and reality star packed on the PDA in front of the Sailing Ship Columbia in the Frontierland area of the park.

In the video, Barker held up Kardashian, who wrapped her legs around the rocker as they shared a passionate kiss.

The Poosh founder and her boyfriend donned all-black outfits for the occasion, and the eldest Kardashian sister sported a pair of Minnie Mouse ears in the Disneyland spirit.

Travis Barker/instagram

"I want your skull 💀" Barker captioned the post, quoting The Misfits song "Skulls."

Kardashian, 42, responded with the next lyric: "I need your skull 🖤"

This isn't the first time the lovebirds have been spotted at Disneyland.

Travis Barker/Instagram

The pair celebrated the Fourth of July holiday at the Anaheim theme park with Barker's kids Landon, 18, and Alabama, 15, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and Kardashian's youngest son, Reign, 6.

The couple will soon mark their first anniversary, as sources told PEOPLE in January that Kardashian and Barker had been dating "for about a month or two," after they publicly confirmed their relationship on Valentine's Day.

In September, the musician declared he wanted to laugh with Kardashian "for the rest of my life," after the mom of three shared a series of memories to Instagram, including a clip of the couple holding hands at a table.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum responded, "my whole life."

Throughout their relationship, Barker and Kardashian haven't shied away from showing their affection for one another. A source previously told PEOPLE that Barker has gotten the seal of approval from Kardashian's family.

"Her family and friends all really like him," the source said. "Their kids all get along too, which is sweet."