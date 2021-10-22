Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Chanel Sex Pistols' Sid Vicious and Girlfriend Nancy Spungen

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Our favorite punk rock couple just paid homage to a tragic Hollywood love story.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker channeled Sex Pistols bassist and punk rock icon Sid Vicious and his girlfriend Nancy Spungen at the NoCap x Travis Barker House of Horrors concert in Malibu on Tuesday. The Poosh founder posted several black-and-white photos of their costumes on Instagram and their on-point hairstyling.

Kardashian, 42, wore a mesh T-shirt and studded leather pants, with shimmery eyeshadow and a curly blonde wig, while the Blink-182 drummer, 45, rocked a leather jacket and skinny jeans, and covered his face tattoos with makeup and spiked his black wig to complete the look.

"till death do us part," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star captioned her Instagram post. Barker commented, "our love will never dieeee."

Vicious and Spungen's tumultuous relationship made headlines when Spungen was found dead with a stab wound to her abdomen at the Chelsea Hotel in New York City in Oct. 1978. Vicious died of an overdose a few months later in Feb. 1979 while awaiting trial for her murder.

Sid Vicious, Nancy Spungen

Mike Lawn/Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Kardashian and Barker channeled the famous couple days after announcing their engagement on Instagram by sharing pictures from the romantic proposal with the caption, "forever @travisbarker."

Barker popped the question to Kardashian at the Rosewood Miramar resort in Montecito, Calif. with a stunning, oval-shaped diamond ring designed by Lorraine Schwartz.

"I worked on it with Travis and he was a really big part of it," Schwartz told PEOPLE. "He was really hands-on in the whole making of it. It's gorgeous and they're happy."

This marks Kardashian's first engagement, but she shares her three children — Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6 — with ex Scott Disick. Barker was previously married to Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002 and Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008. He shares stepdaughter Atiana, 22, son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15, with Moakler.

"Congratulations @kourtneykardash and @travisbarker I'm so happy for you guys love you guys so much!" Landon wrote in an Instagram Story of the newly engaged pair kissing.

"So happy for you guys I love u both!" Alabama echoed on Instagram while giving a look at the ring.

Kourtney Kardashian

ANGELA WEISS/getty Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian

PEOPLE confirmed Kardashian and Barker's relationship in January. They made their romance Instagram official in February after Valentine's Day, when the reality star shared a photo of the pair holding hands.

In early April, Barker made his love for Kardashian permanent by getting her name tattooed to his chest.

Since then, their relationship has continued to heat up. From the pair packing on the PDA during a romantic trip to Utah to sharing a passionate kiss at the UFC 264 fight in Las Vegas, they haven't shied away from showering one another with affection.