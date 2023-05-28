Kourtney Kardashian Toughened Up Her Plunging Lace Slip Dress With a Bomber Jacket and Combat Boots

Alicia Brunker
·1 min read

Tour life, rock wife.

&lt;p&gt;Kourtney Kardashian Instagram&lt;/p&gt;

Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian-Barker is refining her rock wife wardrobe one tour stop at a time. 

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

After wearing oversized windbreakers and no pants, as well as Dickies overalls with a band tee, while supporting her husband Travis Barker during his Blink-182 shows in New York City earlier this week, Kourtney joined Travis and his bandmates on the road once again — this time, in Washington, D.C., putting a punk spin on the standard slip dress.

In a new photo dump captioned "rock shows and sights," the Poosh founder documented what her life is like on tour, including what she wore. The first snapshot showed Kourtney snapping a mirror selfie in a public bathroom wearing a black silk slip with '90s-style spaghetti straps and an extreme plunging neckline that was accented with sheer lace and strap-tie detailing on the chest.

She toughened up the otherwise super-sexy dress with an oversized black bomber jacket slung off her shoulders and a pair of clunky black combat boots. Meanwhile, layers of delicate diamond necklaces, a wavy bob, and crimson red nails rounded out the rest of her look.

Related: Kourtney Kardashian Went Pantsless in Nothing But an Oversized Windbreaker and Knee-High Boots

&lt;p&gt;Kourtney Kardashian Instagram&lt;/p&gt;

Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Other photos in the slideshow captured a cute couple moment of Travis sweeping Kourtney off her feet as he gave her a kiss onstage mid concert, as well as several photos of the pair taking a break in between shows to sightsee around the nation's capital — all while twinning in coordinating baggy black leather jackets.

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.

Read more

More From