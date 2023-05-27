Kourtney Kardashian Steps Out in an Oversized Windbreaker—and No Pants

Kourtney Kardashian put a sporty spin on the no-pants trend.

On Thursday, the Poosh founder was spotted out in NYC with her husband Travis Barker, where the stylish couple looked cool while sipping on green juices and coordinating statement jackets. For the outing, the Kardashians star wore an oversized Martine Rose pullover in green, black, and navy with a zipper at the neckline and drawstring hem cinching it slightly around her toned thighs. She went sans pants for the off-duty look, adding a pair of black knee-high boots with square toes.

She accessorized the look with a black slouchy shoulder bag and black sunglasses, while wearing her dark brunette bob pulled back in a low ponytail.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Blink-182 drummer sported a multi-colored, zip-up Supreme X Vanson Leathers Ghost Rider jacket covered in images of a skull, flames, and chains. He layered the piece over a red shirt, baggy gray jeans, and a pair of black shoes.

Gotham - Getty Images

Last week, the reality star supported her husband during Blink-182's concert at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, where made sure to honor her man with her outfit. Her low-key concert look included a large white Blink-182 T-shirt featuring a distressed black image of the drummer. She layered the tee under black oversize Dickies overalls with golden hardware, adding chunky black boots and skinny black cat-eye shades.

Kardashian accessorized the look with a black leather handbag, a silver necklace, and her diamond wedding band. She wore rosy makeup, brown lip gloss, and a bright red manicure, while tucking her sleek brunette bob behind one ear.

Gotham - Getty Images

You Might Also Like