Kourtney Kardashian Shares PDA Photos from Las Vegas Ceremony with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian is taking fans inside her Las Vegas ceremony with Travis Barker.

On Instagram Wednesday, the Poosh founder, 42, posted a carousel of photos from the couple's spontaneous visit to One Love Wedding Chapel. The engaged duo appeared lovey-dovey in the candid shots, in which they sported matching leather jackets.

"Found these in my camera roll," the mother of four's caption began.

"Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license)," she continued. "Practice makes perfect."

Following their appearance at the 2022 Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Kardashian and Barker, 46, made their way to a local chapel to partake in an unlicensed marriage ceremony.

One Love Wedding Chapel's owner Marty Frierson told PEOPLE that the couple did "a lot" of "kissing and hugging" throughout their time there.

"They barely came up for air!" he said. "They just seemed totally in love."

For the intimate affair, Kardashian and Barker had specifically requested an Elvis Presley impersonator, according to Frierson, who said it was "very important" for the pair to have "the Vegas experience."

"They had a good time," he added, noting that it all happened within about 30 minutes. "Elvis performed the ceremony. They showed a lot love and had a lot of fun."

PEOPLE was the first to report the news of Kardashian and Barker's relationship in January 2021, stating that the longtime pals had "been dating for about a month or two" and had "been friends for a long time but it's turned romantic." The couple made their romance Instagram official that February, continuing to show love for one another across social media and at events thereafter.

Then, months later in October, the Blink-182 drummer proposed to Kardashian with a diamond ring designed by jeweler Lorraine Schwartz. The romantic moment occurred in Montecito, California, at Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel, which a source told PEOPLE is one of their "favorite" spots.

Kardashian shares sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 7, as well as daughter Penelope, 9, with ex Scott Disick. Barker shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. But he has remained close to 23-year-old stepdaughter Atiana, whom the Moakler, 47, shares with boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

Kardashian recently said in a trailer for Hulu's upcoming The Kardashians series that they "want to have a baby" together.

