Kourtney Kardashian Shares Her Post-Baby Style Tips: 'Less Time Away from My Baby the Better'

Kardashian welcomed 3-month-old son Rocky Thirteen with husband Travis Barker in November

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian is sharing her postpartum dressing tips.

The Kardashians star, 44, shared a snap on her Instagram story on Tuesday and opened up about her clothing choices since welcoming 3-month-old son Rocky Thirteen with husband Travis Barker, 48.

“Getting dressed postpartum while breastfeeding=throwing on an oversized coat, flat shoes pretty much always, loves leggings, sweats, anything baggy and comfortable aka husband’s vintage t shirts and dickies,” Kardashian’s caption read as she sported a nude trench coat.

“And anything super fast to throw on=less time away from my baby the better.. Makeup routine up next.”

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram Kourtney Kardashian

The mother of four then opened up about her hair and beauty tips, writing, “2 minute hair & makeup with a baby.”

“Dab @kosas concealer, curl lashes, one coat mascara, brush eyebrows, clear @kyliecosmetics lipgloss,” Kardashian added. “Hair wet left to dry however it wants (tuck it in jacket lol).”

Meanwhile, the Poosh founder also drew an arrow to a baby mat, adding, “a good playmat for baby to play on while you quickly do this routine is everything…or dad’s arms.”

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram Kourtney Kardashian

She then shared a box asking her followers “Anything else?”

In addition to Rocky, Kardashian shares Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, with her ex Scott Disick, while Barker is father to son Landon, 20, daughter Alabama, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram Kourtney Kardashian

Kardashian’s tips come after she posted photos on Instagram on Friday from her trip to Sydney with her kids and husband.

“Thank you @airbnb for such a beautiful home to create memories that I will always remember and cherish,” Kardashian’s caption read. “Mornings making banana pancakes and nights playing uno forever and ever!!”

The family has been in Sydney, supporting Barker’s band Blink-182's tour stop in the city.

