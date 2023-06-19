Kourtney Kardashian Shares First Pregnancy Photos as Ex Scott Disick Is Stung but ‘Supportive’ of News

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated Father's Day and her husband and fourth baby's father Travis Barker yesterday, posting the first photos of her pregnant stomach on Instagram. Barker had his drum sticks on it in one shot and kissed it in another.

“Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan,” Kardashian wrote. The photo came one day after she and Barker announced their pregnancy news on Instagram. Kardashian had revealed the news when she raised a sign that read, “Travis, I'm pregnant,” during Blink-182's show.

It also comes as Entertainment Tonight ran a report detailing how Kardashian's ex-boyfriend and father of her first three children Scott Disick feels. Disick and Kardashian share 13-year-old Mason, 10-year-old Penelope, and eight-year-old Reign. They ended their relationship in 2015, although Disick had been expressing his hopes to reconcile with Kardashian as recently as 2020, before Kardashian started dating Barker in 2021.



Now, Disick is having some trouble with the pregnancy news, the source said, but generally is happy for his ex: “Scott is being as supportive as possible while also trying to take care of himself. It stings a little and he will always have love for Kourtney, but at the same time he is also happy and excited for her. He wants to continue to move on and focus on his own personal life.”

A separate source told Entertainment Tonight that Kardashian and Barker are “on cloud nine. This pregnancy is beyond Kourtney's wildest dreams. Kourtney and Travis feel like this is one of the most magical things to happen to them and a complete miracle. They are so thrilled and can't wait to experience this pregnancy together, bring a baby into the world as a unit, and expand and grow their families.”

