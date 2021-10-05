Kourtney Kardashian Shared a Look at Penelope Disick's Goth Phase

Last month, before everyone had Halloween on their mind and watched Hocus Pocus for the first time this season, Kim Kardashian shared that her daughter, North, was going against her mom's full-on glam goddess M.O. and embracing the dark side. Well, it looks like her cousin Penelope is getting in on the action, too. Before Instagram was in limbo, Kourtney Kardashian managed to share a snapshot of her daughter prepping for Halloween in a goth look of her own.

In the two photos, which Kourtney captioned with a black heart, spider, and bat emoji, Penelope has a smoky eye, black beanie, fishnet fingerless gloves, and a grungy band T-shirt with velour Juicy Couture track pants (a touch of bling never hurts). She finished her look with a faux face tattoo and chunky boots.

"She's so cute," aunt Khloé wrote in the comments.

Kourtney also shared images of her Halloween prep as well as a throwback to past years, showing off her decorations (including the viral 12-foot-tall outdoor skeletons) and costumes.

In addition to Penelope, Kourtney shares two sons, Mason and Reign, with her ex, Scott Disick. Currently, Kourtney is deep in a hot-and-heavy romance with Travis Barker, who seems like the sort of guy who is also very into Halloween — so fans should get ready for an all-out extravaganza this year. Knowing how the couple doesn't do anything low-key, it's only a matter of time before they go full-on Halloween Town.