Kourtney Kardashian Says She's at a 'Different Place' as a Mom Than Sisters Kim and Khloé

Angela Andaloro
·2 min read
kim-khloe-kourtney-1-2000.jpg
kim-khloe-kourtney-1-2000.jpg

The Kardashian sisters

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is opening up about how her relationship with her sisters has changed.

While appearing on Dear Media's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the 43-year-old was asked about how her bond with sister Khloé Kardashian — which was the subject of a few Keeping Up With The Kardashians spinoffs — seems to have changed over the years.

The Lemme founder explained that nothing negative happened between the sisters, but was able to pinpoint where the shift was.

"I think that when Khloé was pregnant with True and Kim had a surrogate at that time, I felt like they really bonded," Kourtney explained.

"They were going through the same things," she continued. "That's when I was unhappy with the show — partially because of them two, kind of ganging up."

Explaining that she was starting therapy and learning how to be vulnerable, Kourtney said she "felt like it was an intense time."

"But I feel like Khloé and I are good," she continued. "I spoke to her the whole time she was in Milan, we FaceTimed on the way to school this morning. I saw her this morning at school."

"I think life just isn't the same," she continued. "I think I'm in a different place."

Elsewhere in the episode, Kourtney shared that she and her 10-year-old daughter Penelope have co-slept for years.

kourtney kardashian
kourtney kardashian

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

"She's slept with me every day since she was born and pretty much still does unless she has a friend sleep over or unless she leaves me to go sleep at Travis' or Auntie Koko's or Auntie Kiki's," the mom of three revealed.

Kourtney also praised her daughter as "my girl that I do not worry about."

Noting that friend Simon Huck says Penelope is "a mini-me to her core," she explained, "we've spent so much time together and spend so much time together and I just, I don't worry about her."

In addition to Penelope, Kourtney shares sons Reign, 7, and Mason, 12, with ex Scott DisickTravis Barker is father to Alabama, 16, and Landon, 18, whom he shares with his ex Shanna Moakler. He is also a father figure to Moakler's daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 23, from her previous relationship with her ex Oscar De La Hoya.

Kourtney also talked about how she and Barker are "in the place where we're figuring out how to blend our households and our kids."

"We're getting those things in place," she said. "We do family dinner every Sunday night, all the kids, at his house."

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m