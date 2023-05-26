Kourtney Kardashian Says She and Travis Barker Are 'Done with IVF,' but 'Would Love a Baby'

Kourtney Kardashian Barker shares an update on her and husband Travis Barker's attempts to add to their blended family in the season 3 premiere of 'The Kardashians'

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is loving "wife life."

In the season 3 premiere of The Kardashians, the LEMME founder, 44, chats with sister Khloé Kardashian, 38, who remarks that it "blows my mind" that Kourtney and husband Travis Barker, 47, want to grow their family.



"We are officially done with IVF [in vitro fertilization]," Kourtney shares in a confessional. "We would love a baby more than anything, but I really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, I believe it will happen."



Kourtney goes on to explain that she had "seven frozen eggs from years ago, before Travis."

"Most of mine didn’t survive the thaw. Freezing of eggs isn’t guaranteed. It’s a misunderstanding," she continues.

The mom of three — who shares sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 10, with ex Scott Disick — also admits IVF "took a toll" on her.

"Being happy and being a good parent is most important. Whatever’s meant to be will be," she concludes.

Travis is dad to daughter Alabama Luella, 17, and son Landon Asher, 19, as well as stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, ex-wife Shanna Moakler's daughter from her previous relationship with professional boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

On an episode of the reality series last year, Kourtney opened up to mom Kris Jenner about the experience.

In a confessional, Kris noted, "Even though Kourtney has three beautiful children, it doesn't make it hurt any less if you're trying to have a baby and you've been struggling."

Kourtney was in agreement, explaining that the reason she and Barker "want it so badly" is because "we want to make something together."

"Yeah, of course," Kris responded. "You wanna bring your own baby, your own love into the world. You both know exactly how it feels to have a child and how to bring a child into the world, and now you want to do it with the love of your life."



