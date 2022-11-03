Kourtney Kardashian says she and Travis Barker feel “guilty” over this parenting choice

Amid the naked selfies and envy-inducing holiday snaps, being a Kardashian-Jenner seems like busy work. And all that has an impact on their personal lives, as Kourtney Kardashian recently opened up about.

In particular, the mum-of-three revealed that going on so many vacations puts a strain on her home life, making her feel "guilty" for going away without her children. "Travis and I are going to Milan to do our fittings for our wedding, and our wedding weekend," Kourtney said in the most recent episode of The Kardashians, referencing their decision to leave the children at home as they went away.

The reality TV star went on to say that the trip would be the "longest time period" that she and husband Travis Barker had been away from their kids for. Kourtney then explained that her and Travis' busy schedules also included flying straight from Italy to New York for the Met Gala.

"From Milan, we go to New York for the Met, and then we finally get to come home to our kids," the 43-year-old went on. "We’re both really similar and get this guilty feeling, but we shorten it up as much as we can."

Earlier this year, Kourtney was forced to clap back at a critic who accused her of not spending enough time with her children: Mason, Penelope and Reign. "Oh wow you’re with your kids finally????" someone commented on one of her Instagram posts, to which Kourtney replied: "I’m with my kids every day thank God, social media isn't always real life."

"Working will never be my top priority," she later said in another social media post. "My kids and husband will always be!"

You tell 'em, Kourt!

