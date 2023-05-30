Kourtney Kardashian says she and Travis Barker are "officially done" with IVF

Since going public with her and Travis Barker's relationship, Kourtney Kardashian has been open with fans about their fertility journey – sometimes too open, (see: this semen drinking drama).

It's no secret that Kourtney and Travis, who both have children from previous romances, are keen to expand their family. But now, the reality TV star has revealed that she and her husband are no longer pursuing in vitro fertilisation (IVF).

"We are officially done with IVF," she said in a confessional during the latest episode of The Kardashians. "We would love a baby more than anything, but I really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, I believe it will happen."

Elaborating on her IVF experience, Kourtney explained that things hadn't been successful. "[I had] seven frozen eggs from years ago, before Travis," she said. "Most of mine didn’t survive the thaw. Freezing of eggs isn’t guaranteed. It’s a misunderstanding."

Reflecting on the journey, the Poosh founder admitted that undergoing IVF had taken "a toll" on her. "Being happy and being a good parent is most important," she concluded. "Whatever’s meant to be will be."

Speaking about her daughter's fertility, last year Kris Jenner commented on how difficult IVF had been for Kourtney. "Even though Kourtney has three beautiful children, it doesn't make it hurt any less if you're trying to have a baby and you've been struggling," she said in a confessional last season. "You both know exactly how it feels to have a child and how to bring a child into the world, and now you want to do it with the love of your life."

