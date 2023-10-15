Kourtney Kardashian Says She "Let Go Of Fear" After Her Urgent Fetal Surgery

Kourtney Kardashian has opened up about being pregnant with her fourth child.

The Poosh founder spoke to Vanity Fair Italia about how her life has changed since conceiving her child with husband Travis Barker, and the experience of being an expectant mother in her mid-40s. While the star assures "physically I feel great," she also revealed that her doctors gave her a set of restrictions with this pregnancy, which made her more cautious.

"I think all this caution made me a little afraid because in the past I had never had to be careful," she said. "It took me a while to let go of the fear. I would say that right after the surgery I got to the point where I let go and stopped worrying. Now I talk to the child every day, have a positive mindset, keep my head straight. and say a lot of prayers. I feel really lucky and grateful."

The interview comes a month after Kardashian revealed that she underwent "urgent fetal surgery," and confirmed that she and her unborn baby were doing okay after the health scare. In her statement at the time, she said that she wasn't prepared for the emotional shock of the surgery as someone who has had "three really easy pregnancies" in the past.

"It was terrifying," she said of the surgery in the new interview. "I feel that sooner or later I will go into detail because I hope that it could help others, but I don't feel ready yet because it was really frightening."

The reality star also responded to the criticism she's faced since becoming an expectant mother at age 44, explaining that she doesn't let the negativity in.

"Those comments don't affect me. I just say: how could you question God's plan?" she said. "Because that's how I see this pregnancy, which came when both Travis and I weren't even thinking about it anymore and a year after we stopped IVF."'



She also spoke about her experience with IVF, saying that during the treatment, she felt that it wasn't right for her.

"I knew deep down that it wasn't the right thing," she explained. "And in fact, I kept telling Travis: If we're meant to have a baby, then it's just going to happen. And so it was: When we stopped forcing the process, then it happened."



Kardashian is already mom to Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven, from her relationship with Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Barker is dad to Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, and stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 24, from his marriage to Shanna Moakler.

