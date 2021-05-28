Kourtney Kardashian Says Her Kids 'Love' Getting Massages with Her: 'Nice Family Time Together'

Kourtney Kardashian finds it beneficial for everyone if she incorporates her children into her me-time.

The Poosh founder, 42, chats with Miranda Kerr in a new Vogue Paris video, discussing parenting and mental health. Kourtney shares at one point that her three kids — daughter Penelope Scotland, 8½, and sons Mason Dash, 11, and Reign Aston, 6 — often join her when she gets at-home massages so they can bond with each other while relaxing.

"Including my kids in my self-care is really helpful, because as a mom I just feel so guilty if I was like 'Guys, I'm gonna close my door and I'm gonna get a massage,' you know," says Kourtney. "My kids, actually, they love getting massages too. So we put on a good movie, we all go in my bedroom, turn on the fireplace and take turns getting massages."

She adds that Penelope and Kim Kardashian's daughter North, 7½, "love getting their nails done" too, and "even my boys will get their nails done."

"It just makes it nice family time together," says Kourtney, "instead of just me feeling guilty and going and doing it on my own."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Shares Photos from Disneyland Trip with Travis Barker and Daughter Penelope

Elsewhere in the conversation, Kourtney — who shares her kids with ex Scott Disick — says that "mom guilt" is "so real and it never goes away."

"Even when I'm in therapy I'll talk about parenting advice too with my therapist," she says, "which I feel is so helpful sometimes, just to get a second opinion. ... I'm big on therapy, so I'll do a weekly therapy, even if I feel like nothing's going on."

In March, Kourtney's sister Khloé Kardashian, 36, who has 3-year-old daughter True, told Australia's Gritty Pretty magazine the one parenting promise she and her siblings try to maintain with each other: When it comes to offering parenting advice, they know not to speak out of turn.

"There are always challenges with raising kids but I'm so fortunate to have such a strong family support group. We also know that we have individual families and don't like to give a lot of advice, unless it's solicited," said Khloé at the time. "We never mom-shame. We hate a shamer."