Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She's Pregnant With Show-Stopping Move At Blink-182 Show

Blink-182 put their show on pause when one mega fan of drummer Travis Barker – his wife Kourtney Kardashian – flashed a “Travis I’m Pregnant” sign from the crowd.

Kardashian announced she was pregnant during the band’s concert at Los Angeles’ BMO Stadium on Friday night. She confirmed the news in a video shared to her Instagram account where she tagged Barker, who became officially married to Kardashian in May of last year.

“Someone’s having a baby,” shouted Blink-182′s Mark Hoppus before Barker abandoned his drums, hopped off stage and embraced Kardashian with a hug.

The two also shared a kiss before Kardashian lifted the sign up again and let out a scream in the crowd.

The couple confirmed their relationship in early 2021 after rumors circulated for weeks about their romance. The two later got engaged after Barker proposed to Kardashian on the beach in October of the same year.

They later embraced at a “practice” Las Vegas wedding with an Elvis impersonator in April 2022 before they got married for real just one month later.

Barker has two children with his former wife Shanna Moakler, a 1995 Miss USA titleholder, while Kardashian has three children with her ex Scott Disick.

