Kourtney Kardashian Reveals She's Kept a Lock of Son Reign's Hair — and Smells It 'Often'

Kourtney Kardashian is taking proud mom to a new level.

In a feature with Interview magazine that unveils the campaign video for Kourtney's "Lemme Sleep" gummy, the Poosh founder, 43, was "pressed" by her younger sister Khloé Kardashian, 38, about the contents of her "secret drawer."

"I will tell you one thing that's in my secret drawer…," a reluctant Kourtney told Khloé in the conversation that was published on Monday, prompting Khloé to respond, "I'm really happy I pressed the issue."

Kourtney then admitted, "I have Reign's hair, because we didn't cut his hair until he was five. So I have his long braid and I smell it often."

Khloé offered a sentimental response to Kourtney's confession: "Okay. That's nice."

Kourtney also vowed to show the Good American founder the lock of hair "when you come over later." However, Khloé was uninterested.

"Oh no, I'm fine with that. It's like, oh my gosh. Rapunzel?" Khloé said.

Kourtney shares Reign Aston, 7 — as well as Mason Dash, 12, and Penelope Scotland, 10 — with ex Scott Disick.

The Kardashians star is hoping to become a mother of four and welcome a child with husband Travis Barker, 47.

Kourtney and Barker have been open about their IVF journey, which they are on to add to their blended family that already includes five children. Barker is dad to daughter Alabama Luella, 16, and son Landon Asher, 19.

Before elaborating in a confessional about the process on The Kardashians back in April, Kourtney told mom Kris Jenner that it was going "awful" and added, "Travis and I want to have a baby and so my doctor took us down this road of doing IVF and it hasn't been the most amazing experience."

Speaking to her mom, Kourtney continued, "Every single person on social media is always like, 'Kourtney's pregnant, Kourtney's pregnant, Kourtney's gained so much weight.' I'm like, it's so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they're actually going through."