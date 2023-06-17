Kourtney Kardashian Is Pregnant with Her and Travis Barker's First Child

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are officially starting a family together. Kardashian announced that she is pregnant with her and the Blink-182 drummer's first child on Instagram last night.

She appeared in the crowd of one of his concerts, holding up a sign that read, “Travis, I'm pregnant.” Barker came down in the crowd to kiss her and celebrate briefly. Kardashian wore a form-fitting black bodysuit, showing the first glimpse of her pregnant figure in the footage.

Kardashian and Barker have been open about their journey using IVF to try to get pregnant. In September, Kardashian spoke to WSJ magazine about why they had stopped the process then. “We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot,” she said. “I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

In May, Kardashian spoke on the first episode of The Kardashians' third season about why they were done with it altogether. (The footage was filmed months before airing.) “We are officially done with IVF,” she said in a confessional. “We would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that’s a baby, then I believe that it will happen.”

She said that although she froze seven of her eggs when she started dating Barker, “[most] didn’t survive, [and none of them] made it to an embryo.”

“The freezing of the eggs isn’t guaranteed,” she said. “I think that that’s a misunderstanding. People do it thinking that it’s like a safety net and it’s not.” She said then that they would try to conceive a child naturally, something that has since happened for them: “Whatever’s meant to be,” she said on the show. “Being happy is most important, and being a good parent to my kids.”

Kardashian already has three children with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick: Mason, 13; Penelope, 10; and Reign, 8. Barker has three children with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler: Landon, 19; Alabama, 17; and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.

You Might Also Like