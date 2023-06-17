Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with her first child with Travis Barker!

Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021 - Getty Images

We are over the moon for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who have revealed she's pregnant and expecting their first child together!

The Kardashians couple, who got married last year, took to Instagram to share that after struggling to conceive, Kourt is officially pregnant. This is the best news ever.

In a video from a Blink-182 gig, where Travis plays the drums, Kourtney jumped around in the audience holding up a 'TRAVIS I'M PREGNANT' banner, and honestly, it's made our weekend.

Kourtney, who has three children with ex-partner Scott Disick (Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, eight) has been open about their fertility journey, sharing in a recent episode of The Kardashians (which is filmed months before it airs) that they had finished trying vitro fertilisation (IVF).

"We are officially done with IVF," she said in a confessional. "We would love a baby more than anything, but I really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, I believe it will happen."



Elaborating on her IVF experience, Kourtney explained that things hadn't been successful. "[I had] seven frozen eggs from years ago, before Travis," she said. "Most of mine didn’t survive the thaw. Freezing of eggs isn’t guaranteed. It’s a misunderstanding."

Travis shares three children with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler: Atiana De La Hoya, Landon Asher Barker, and Alabama Luella Barker.

Kourt and Travis confirmed they were dating in early 2021 after years of speculation, revealing they were engaged the following October. The pair then got officially married in a Las Vegas courthouse wedding in May 2023, followed by a ceremony in Santa Barbara and a big wedding day in Portofino.

We honestly couldn't be happier for these two expanding their families. Congratulations!

