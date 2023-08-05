Kourtney Kardashian Posts Her IHOP Breakfast: 'Once in a 7 Year Type Thing'

The wellness maven was likely experiencing pregnancy cravings

Kourtney Kardashian Barker/ Instagram Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian shows off an uncharacteristic IHOP feast.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker always wows us with her healthy lifestyle on Instagram, but sometimes a girl has to give in to her cravings, especially when she's eating for two.



The pregnant star of Hulu's The Kardashians shared on her Instagram Story Friday snapshots of her fast-food feast courtesy of IHOP.

The first clip started off innocently enough, featuring a closeup of Kourtney's table at the restaurant chain, with the camera zeroed in on an IHOP-branded mug surrounded by sliced lemons next to a tea kettle.

Kourtney, 44, captioned this clip: "Lol not on brand, once in a 7 year type thing."

The "brand" the POOSH wellness and lifestyle maven is undoubtedly referring to is her vitamin and supplement line Lemme, which features products such as gummies for vaginal health and supplements to aid in sleep support.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker/ Instagram Kourtney Kardashian's IHOP feast starts off innocently enough with hot tea.

The next clip on Kourtney's Instagram Story was far more calorific, showcasing her decadent stack of pancakes fanned out on her plate as she poured a generous serving of maple syrup onto the golden pile.

"I've got a crush on you, sweetie pie," the mom-of-three captioned this mouthwatering clip.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker/ Instagram "I've got a crush on you, sweetie pie," Kourtney posts of her IHOP pancake stack.

Kourtney, who is currently expecting her first child with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, certainly appears to be enjoying her pregnancy.

"I'm so into my thicker body," Kardashian said during a 2022 episode of The Kardashians after revealing she's gained weight throughout her IVF journey. "When I was super skinny, it's like a time when I was super anxious… Not about eating. Not about staying at a certain weight. But, like, just in toxic relationships. I used to always say this: When I'm super skinny, just know I'm not happy."

While Kourtney did undergo in vitro fertilization in her quest to have a baby with Travis, 47, the procedure proved unsuccessful. It would appear that this current pregnancy happened naturally.

Kourtney shares sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 11, with ex Scott Disick. Travis is a dad to daughter Alabama Luella, 17, and son Landon Asher, 19, as well as stepdad to 24-year-old Atiana De La Hoya, ex-wife Shanna Moakler's daughter from her previous relationship.

"I love the idea of a blended family," Kourtney said in the season 2 finale of The Kardashians. "I think that the more kids, the merrier. You have all these siblings and more people to love. It's a beautiful thing."



