Kourtney Kardashian Posts 'Cozy Little Life Lately' Featuring Baby Rocky's Nursery and Festive Fun

The Poosh founder, 44, welcomed her first child with husband Travis Barker, son Rocky Thirteen, in November

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is sharing an update on life since Rocky Thirteen joined the household!

The 44-year-old gave fans a sneak peek of what appeared to be her newborn son Rocky’s nursery in a carousel post on Friday as she posted photos of her time spent at home with the family over the holidays.

“Cozy little life lately,” she wrote in the caption that accompanied the festive series of photos.

The first pic, which was black and white, showed a large Christmas tree covered in lights, while Kardashian's second photo featured a look at what seemed to be a nursery room for little Rocky, with a wooden rocking horse perched on a white rug beside a mirror with a sheep mobile attached.

A fireplace glowed in the background as a TV hung above it showing a festive scene on the screen.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram Kardashian revealed newborn son Rocky Thirteen's nursery in a new post

Kardashian welcomed son Rocky with husband Travis Barker on Nov. 1, according to a birth certificate obtained by PEOPLE. She is also mom to daughter Penelope Scotland, 11, and sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, with ex Scott Disick.

Barker shares daughter Alabama Luella and son Landon, 19, plus stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Kardashian shared more glimpses of family life in her Friday post, as another photo showed what appeared to be one of her older children with their face covered in a white heart emoji, watching tv in a bunk bed decorated with Christmas lights with a lit Christmas tree close by.



Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram Kardashian also posted a snap of one of her other children at home over Christmas

Related: Kourtney Kardashian Shares Selfie from ‘Cozy’ New Year’s Eve Spent in Pajamas: ‘Perfect’

The Poosh founder also shared a snap that showed a dining room table with seven seats, plus a highchair for Rocky, which was similar to an image she had previously shared on her Instagram Story on Thursday.

Story continues

Kardashian also shared glimpses of her festively-decorated home. Her towering Christmas tree was captured in several shots, along with another lit fireplace lined with Christmas lights and a couple of stockings hanging up, and Kardashian’s dining table set for Christmas dinner.

A fun video revealed the rather messy aftermath of Christmas gifts having been opened over the festive season, with the camera panning a floor in Kardashian’s home that was littered with wrapping paper from opened presents.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram The Poosh founder posted several festive photos taken at home

The reality star also posed for a selfie while wearing pajamas and 'NYE' glasses in another fun snap that appeared to be from New Year's Eve.

Earlier this week, Kardashian shared details on Instagram about her “cozy” New Year’s Eve spent at home after supporting Barker at a half marathon earlier on in the day.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram Kardashian showed her festively-decorated dining table in another snap

Related: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Share First Photos of Their Baby Boy, Son Rocky Thirteen

“A perfect cozy New Year’s Eve in pajamas,” Kardashian captioned her post at the time.

Along with pajamas, she was seen in the snap sporting a stack of embellished necklaces inscribed with the words ‘Mrs Barker’ and ‘Rocky', referring to husband Barker, 48, and their baby boy.



Kardashian and Barker introduced their son to the world in a joint post on Dec. 22. The Lemme founder posed with Barker and baby Rocky for family photos shared on Instagram with the caption, "ROCKY 🖤" added.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.