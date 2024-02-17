Kourtney Kardashian Poses in Red Dress Next to Huge Bouquet of Red Roses

"Kourt you look stunning in red!!!" her sister Khloé Kardashian commented on the post

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian is still in her Valentine's Day era!

On Friday, the reality star, 44, posted a carousel of images on Instagram showing her posing next to a massive bouquet of red roses.

She wore a bright red turtleneck dress with feathery cuffs on the sleeves and completed the look with a pair of pointy-toe heels. In one of the images, she sat on a kitchen island next to the flowers.

Kourtney captioned the post with a simple red rose emoji, but her sister Khloé Kardashian had more to say about the flowery photos.

"Kourt you look stunning in red!!! 😍😍😍," Khloé, 39, wrote in a comment on the post.

Kourtney appears to be celebrating love as much as she wants to this year.

On Wednesday, the Poosh founder posted another set of photos on Instagram from a trip she took with husband Travis Barker for Valentine's Day in 2023 to the luxury Utah resort Amangiri.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram Kourtney Kardashian

That post featured images of a smaller set of red roses in a vase by a window overlooking snow, Kourtney smiling outdoors wearing a dark red bikini, Barker relaxing with his wife in a hot tub and a fireplace — to name a few.

"One year ago today ❤️," she captioned the images from the trip.

"We made baby Rocky 🖤," Barker, 48, commented on the post, referring to the couple's 3-month-old son, Rocky Thirteen, who was born on Nov. 1, 2023.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards in January

For his Valentine's Day tribute to Kourtney on Wednesday, the Blink-182 drummer posted his own carousel of images on Instagram. One photo featured Travis holding Kourtney in his arms while she wore a black and white bikini. In another, he held onto her feet and looked into a camera while they lounged in bed.

"Happy Valentine’s Day my beautiful wife 🖤," Barker captioned the post.



