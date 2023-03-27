Kourtney Kardashian Poses In Lacy Lingerie On IG And Woah

Getty Images

If you're not keeping up with the Kardashian-Jenner drama, you might not know that Kourtney Kardashian's style has come under fire recently from fans. Yep, her followers think that her grungier look has been influenced by her relationship with Travis Barker - and they're not super happy about it.

But Kourt doesn't seem too fussed and neither do we! The wellness queen (she's the founder of both Poosh and Lemme, a supplements brand) can obviously where whatever she likes - she's her own woman, after all.

There's also the fact that (whatever the haters think) she's continuing to deliver slay look after slay look in her current fashion era such as a stunning optical illusion naked dress, a gorgeous see-through lace pink catsuit and a super sheer mini skirt co-ord.

Her latest gorge ensemble is a seriously risqué outfit revealed in a new IG post. Promoting her brand Lemme's new sea moss product, she posed in a silky, lace-trimmed pink lingerie two-piece set. The look consisted of a mini slip skirt and matching bustier, worn with open-toed white high heels and a sage green trench coat worn loosely over her shoulders.

Very glam! In the pics, she can be seen wearing her hair in a platinum bob, which is a far cry from her signature glossy black locks. But not, it's not a wig - she recently revealed via IG stories and on grid that she's dyed her hair to this super light shade.

Seriously obsessed with this new hair and this new look!

You Might Also Like