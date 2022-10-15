Kourtney Kardashian Paired a Butt-Baring Netted Skirt with Blink-182 Merch

"Rockstar world tour wife."

As Travis Barker and his Blink-182 bandmates prepare to embark on their first world tour in almost a decade, Kourtney Kardashian is embracing her new role as a rock star's wife — and even has the wardrobe to match.



Yesterday, Kardashian gave fans a glimpse at one of her on-the-road outfits, and it included a see-through netted black skirt with a matching thong underneath, as well as an oversized Blink-182 hoodie and chunky, knee-high combat boots. The reality star wore the hood of her sweatshirt up, and in the last snapshot, added a pair of tiny sunglasses to her ensemble. Kourtney's dark hair was styled in a sleek bob and she had on little-to-no makeup.

"Rockstar world tour wife 🤪😝😛getting ready to mosh in a city near you 🤘🏼🤘🏼🖤," she captioned the slideshow of snaps.

This isn't the first time Kourtney has showed off her goth-glam tour style. Just last month, the eldest Kardashian sister supported Barker at the Foo Fighters tribute concert for the band's late drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died of a drug overdose earlier this year, and for the occasion, she wore a sliced-and-diced streamer skirt paired with a band tee and a black turtleneck with built-in gloves underneath. And weeks later, Kourtney was backstage at another concert, dressed in an oversized jean jacket layered over her LBD.

